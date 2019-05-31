In the first four months of the year, over 1.6 GW of solar power generation capacity came online in the country. Next month the FITs for rooftop PV will fall by 1.4%.From pv magazine Germany. According to the latest statistics released by Germany's Federal Network Agency - the Bundesnetzagentur - new PV systems with a combined capacity of 304.6 MW were connected to the grid last month. Of that figure, around 244 MW were rooftop systems and 29 MW came from ground-mounted plants built outside the public tender scheme. Some 911 kW of rooftop capacity was installed under the tenant electricity scheme. ...

