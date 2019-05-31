RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

31 May 2019

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 31 May 2019, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 904,110,508 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ('Shares') of which 14,286,821 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 April 2019 is therefore 889,823,687 ('Total Voting Rights').

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

