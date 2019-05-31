DATAGROUP recorded a strong H1, with revenue growth of 7.2% (pre IFRS 15 and 16 for comparison purposes), the bulk of which was organic, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 30bp to 12.0%. Adoption of the new accounting standards has made significant changes to the P&L. Notably, the company says that numerous large-scale orders have led to a positive order situation, particularly in the financial services sector - the order book stands at more than €200m in financial services alone. The group announced its 22nd post-IPO acquisition after the period end, which boosts its relatively weak position in the Rhine-Main region and adds competencies in containerised software solutions. While the shares have jumped by c 55% from their late December lows, the c 20x rating looks fair value given the bulging order book and attractive growth opportunities.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...