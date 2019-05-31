Concept Engineering, the leader in visualization and debugging technology for electronic circuits and systems, will unveil version 6.11 of the de facto industry standard Vision debugging platform at the Design Automation Conference (DAC), being held June 3 6, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Concept Engineering's Vision debugging platform consists of the following individual tools:

StarVision PRO flagship tool which combines the debugging features of all individual Vision tools into one customizable mixed-signal and mixed-language tool.

PRO flagship tool which combines the debugging features of all individual Vision tools into one customizable mixed-signal and mixed-language tool. RTLvision PRO for easy RTL code exploration, integration, debugging and intellectual property (IP) development.

PRO for easy RTL code exploration, integration, debugging and intellectual property (IP) development. SpiceVision PRO for advanced exploration and debugging features for transistor-level and post-layout debugging (SPICE-level).

PRO for advanced exploration and debugging features for transistor-level and post-layout debugging (SPICE-level). GateVision PRO for full chip gate-level netlist debugging of complex SoC netlists.

The Vision tools provide powerful debugging and advanced flow automation capabilities for the design of complex SoCs, ASICs, and mixed-signal chips.

New Vision Debugging Platform features are:

An increase in tool performance and robustness when working with the largest and most complex SoC designs developed today.

The GUI cockpit now offers a flexible split-screen mode, where the system displays two different design views, side-by-side, allowing more comfortable debugging and cross-probing.

A new infobox GUI window provides a comprehensive report for selected objects including a compact visual connectivity report.

GUI improvements for easy and more efficient parasitic netlist exploration.

GUI cockpit offers improved drag-and-drop functionality from other applications (for improved interaction with other tools and existing tool flows).

Option to perform more relaxed Verilog and VHDL design parsing to better support incomplete or unfamiliar complex designs.

Improved SPICE netlist parser can automatically select proper macro models so that unfamiliar designs can be explored quicker and easier.

The Verilog netlist exporter has been improved to better support simulation tool flows.

Automatic logic recognition for SPICE netlists has been improved. As a result more compact and easier to understand schematic diagrams will be generated and allow faster and easier inspection of SPICE netlists.

"We are dedicated to continue to offer our customers significant performance improvements year after year," said Gerhard Angst, president and CEO of Concept Engineering. "With version 6.11, our customers will benefit from improved GUI for smoother and more efficient design exploration and debug. Along with multiple improvements to support development of complex mixed language SoCs."

The company's updated Vision platform, along with its visualization engines and libraries for EDA tool developers (NIview, T-engine and S-engine), will be demonstrated in the Concept Engineering booth #532 at DAC 2019.

Availability

Version 6.11 Vision tools can be downloaded after DAC 2019 from the company's website www.concept.de.

About Concept Engineering

Concept Engineering is a privately-held company based in Freiburg, Germany, that provides visualization and debugging technology for electronic circuits and systems, including automatic schematic generation technology for all major design levels. The company's technology helps electronic design engineers to easily understand, debug, optimize and document electronic designs. Concept Engineering's software technology is used in many fields in the EDA market, including: RTL development, IP reuse, ASIC and SoC design, FPGA design, analog/mixed-signal design, logic synthesis, design verification, test automation, post-layout analysis, debugging and visualization at system-, RTL-, netlist- and transistor-level.

