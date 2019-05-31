A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on how mobility will transform the future of healthcare system in the US. This article provides comprehensive insights into what healthcare mobility is and how it will transform the healthcare system in the United States.

The care delivery that healthcare consumers in the US seek and receive is highly dynamic. Therefore, it often becomes hard to keep track and also predict the future of the healthcare system in America. Healthcare providers are increasingly identifying ways to improve healthcare access and are prioritizing consumer experience in order to cope with changing patient needs. Despite several challenges coming their way, providers in the US healthcare market are looking at ways to adopt mobility into healthcare solutions.

The role of mobility in enhancing the future of healthcare

Reduced demand for trauma care

The number of patients in the US visiting the emergency room due to motor vehicle accidents is on the rise. This has resulted in millions of dollars' worth of lifetime medical costs. As roadways in the US are being increasingly filled with autonomous vehicles, accident rates and the associated financial, social, and health burdens are expected to reduce in the future. With fewer road accidents, demand for trauma care will likely decline. In the United States, this will likely lead to a shift in focus towards advancing overall population health and preventative care.

Improved access to care

Patient-no show is one of the persistent challenges for health systems. As a result of the rising number of missed appointment rates, there is a consequent financial burden and lost efficiency for providers. Access to transportation is often a critical barrier to receiving care, especially for chronic conditions that require regular appointments. With the help of mobility in healthcare, providers can create mobile care units that optimize health professional rounds by dispatching physicians and nurses to remote care sites or patient homes.

Optimize clinical supply chain and procurement

Mobility transformation will play a significant role in making the future of healthcare better for not only the patients but also the providers. Medical supply chains can be dangerously fragile. With increased access to cheaper, faster, and more flexible distribution channels, healthcare systems would be able to deliver clinical supplies more efficiently and at a lower cost across their provider network.

