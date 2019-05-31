LGC Capital LTD.: LGC Capital News Release

MONTRÉAL, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGC Capital Ltd. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGGCF) ("LGC" or the "Corporation") comments on yesterday's opinion from the Supreme Court of Cassation in Italy with regard to cannabis light:



There have been some confusing media reports from Italy regarding the opinion of the Supreme Court of Cassation on the sale of cannabis light and we urge caution in the interpretation of this ruling. It is important that any interpretation is made with the full facts and this is only possible once the full opinion is published. We have been closely monitoring progress with this case and despite reports to the contrary it seems clear that the Court sees products having no psychoactive effect as excluded from prohibition. This is the area where EasyJoint operates, this is the assumption upon which it has always operated, and we are confident that it will continue to do so.

About LGC Capital Ltd ( www.lgc-capital.com )

LGC Capital is a leading cannabis investment firm with a focus on the legal global cannabis market. Through its growing portfolio of investment companies, LGC is building a transversal integrated organization of interconnected legal cannabis companies with cultivation, processing and distribution in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada serving domestic and export markets. LGC Capital Ltd. is a Canadian incorporated public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LG) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: LGGCF).

Through its partners and assuming pending transactions under review by the TSXV are approved, LGC presently will have interests in Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, Canada and Australia.

LGC partners currently sell cannabis products in over 1,000 points of sale across Switzerland and Italy under the ONE Premium Cannabis and EasyJoint brands as well as medical cannabis oils in Australia under the Little Green Pharma brand. LGC's partners' branded products are available in a variety of formats including medicines, Cosmetics, dry cannabis flower, tinctures, oils and seeds.

For further information, please contact:

John McMullen, President

Tel: (514) 788-1499

john@lgc-capital.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Melanie Barbeau: mbarbeau@renmarkfinancial.com

Media - Kellie Coppin: kcoppin@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com



