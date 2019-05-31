AfriAg Global Plc - Total Voting Rights

31 May 2019

AfriAg Global Plc

("AfriAg Global" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 2,061,001,037 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 2,061,001,037 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

