Panther Metals PLC - Total Voting Rights

PANTHER METALS PLC

("Company")

Total Voting Rights

Panther Metals Plc announces that the Company's issued share capital as at the date of this announcement comprise 626,932,720 ordinary shares with voting rights attached (one vote per share).

This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

