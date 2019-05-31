Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that the Company will attend the following investor conferences:

On Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 2:35 PM ET, the REG management team is scheduled to present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference at the InterContinental Hotel Barclay in New York City. The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.regi.com/. The Company will also host investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of Baird. Interested investors should contact your Baird sales representative to secure a meeting time.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, the REG management team will attend 5th Annual ROTH London Conference at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London. The Company will host investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of ROTH Capital Partners. Interested investors should contact your ROTH sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy industry transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and North America's largest producer of biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 14 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2018, REG produced 502 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

