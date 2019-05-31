Kaan Terzioglu has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Digicel Group, it was announced today.

Recognised as one of the industry's digital trailblazers, Kaan's four year tenure from April 2015 to March 2019 at the helm of Turkcell saw him conceiving and driving the company's successful transformation from telecoms provider to digital operator and recording all-time high revenues and EBITDA at the Group level in the company's latest full year results. Kaan was recognised for this standout achievement as the recipient of the GSMA's 2019 Outstanding Contribution to Mobile Industry Award.

In welcoming Kaan to the board, Digicel Group Chairman, Denis O'Brien, said: "Our customers want to live their best digital lives and when it comes to digital transformation leadership and success quite simply, no one can match Kaan's expertise. As our journey to becoming a digital lifestyle partner for our customers gathers pace, Kaan's foresight and insight will be invaluable to our team and we are delighted to have him join the Digicel family."

Commenting on his appointment, Kaan Terzioglu, said: "With well invested LTE and fibre networks and a compelling content and app portfolio, Digicel is well positioned to make its digital ambitions a powerful and transformational reality for customers. It's an exciting time to be joining an exciting company."

About Digicel

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets and has set up Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programmes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005491/en/

Contacts:

Antonia Graham

Head of Group Communications

T: +1876 564 1708

antonia.graham@digicelgroup.com