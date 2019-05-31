Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.: Hollywall Development Company's (HWDC) Founder/President & CEO, Darnell Sutton, Lead Municipalities into the 21st Century as Smart Cities and in Developing Opportunity Zones

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / Darnell Sutton, Founder/President & CEO of Hollywall Development Company, LLC., (HWDC), a subsidiary of Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: HWAL) continues to lead municipalities into the 21st Century as Smart Cities and supporting the development of their Opportunity Zones. HWDC is pleased to announce its exponential growth activities for the first five months of 2019.

March 14, 2019

City of Mount Vernon awards Contract to Hollywall Development Company LLC., (HWDC) for Emergency Equipment and Communication Network System and to install one of the first Fully Integrated Smart City Fiber Optic Network.

Mayor Rich Thomas Takes Immediate Steps to Solve the Mount Vernon Police Department's Key Communication Equipment Emergency!!!

https://hollywall.com/mayor-rich-thomas-takes-immediate-steps-to-solve-the-mount-vernon-police-departments-key-communication-equipment-emergency/

HollyWall Development Company (HWDC) is honored to be partnering with Corbel Communications, the premier leaders in the telecommunications and cable industry, who are also the foremost authorities on Microtrenching; and Motorola Solutions, a global leader in mission-critical communications, to assist the Mayor of Mount Vernon, the Honorable Rich Thomas, as he commences a historic effort to upgrade and advance the level of the city's communications network and operational management services," said Darnell Sutton, Founder/ President & CEO, HWDC. "I congratulate Mayor Thomas for his vision and profound concern for law enforcement, and for the residents and business community of Mount Vernon. I look forward to working with the Mayor as he begins to integrate and upgrade the city's communications system, which will make Mount Vernon a safer place to work and live for many years to come; and, which will make it one of the nation's new Smart cities."

"Corbel Communications is excited to be a part of the HollyWall Development (HWDC) team, in partnering with the City of Mount Vernon to build another Smart City in the US," said A.J. Pino, President, Corbel Communications. "We will be providing a state-of-the-art conduit and communications network," he continued, "by deploying our Microtrenching technologies which will assist City agencies by bridging the digital divide with minimal impact to the residents and businesses of Mount Vernon. We commend Mayor Thomas for his vision and are grateful or the opportunity."

"The PBA is happy to see that progress is being made to help the Citizens of Mt. Vernon," said Mount Vernon PBA President Brent Gamble. "The police officers on the street will get the much needed and long overdue basic phone & reliable communications equipment for use in the field. We put our lives on the line every day and this is a great start towards a safer city. We love the residents of Mount Vernon. Thank you to the Mayor and everyone involved for coming through for us."

"This is only about the people's needs and the business of doing our jobs. We are thankful to finally get positive actions," said Police Chief Ziadie. "This critical need of police communication equipment has gone on for years. Like everything else, you have to update and replace inoperable equipment. Our priority is to protect and serve the community, and it is key and important to have basic tools and equipment to do our jobs. THANK YOU, MAYOR THOMAS, and thank you to the people for your support of us."

"Everyone who knows our city charter and follows the news knows it has been a tsunami of opposition from the very elected officials that are supposed to help our citizens stay safe and feel protected," said Mayor Richard Thomas. "Enough is enough, and I will continue to do what is in the best interest of the PEOPLE of Mount Vernon, even when it makes me a target. Mount Vernon will continue to rise with whatever means is necessary to provide good & timely services to our community. We are worthy, we deserve proper working police communication equipment and so much more. This is why the Mount Vernon City Charter needs to be revised now. Now the Mount Vernon Police Department can do what they are hired to do in our City of Hope. Mount Vernon keeps rising despite the challenges."

SAFETY GOALS

The awarded contract will aid the City of Mount Vernon to achieve the following goals with the implementation of the new public safety communications network:

A turnkey, state-of-the-art, public safety radio communications network.

Enhance coverage and reliability

Seamless integration with federal, state, and local law enforcement and first responders in the region.

Seamless interagency radio system to support mission critical communications within the City of Mount Vernon.

Upgrade and/or replacement of existing public safety radio communications network, with minimum disruption of current network.

Warranty and maintenance of the network for a period of, at minimum, ten years.

Technical support for a period of, at minimum, ten years.

About HollyWall Development Company, LLC

HollyWall Development Company LLC, (HWC) is a minority- majority controlled and operated consortium, led by its Founder/ President & CEO, Darnell Sutton, an award-winning visionary, strategist, and entrepreneur. HWDC consists of seasoned corporate executives who have partnered with premier financial institutions including: Investment banks, Global Capital Funds, Public Financial and Wealth Management firms, Construction and Engineering companies, Federal agencies, State and Local governments, Non-profits, Faith-based Organizations, and Housing authorities. HWDC is building, restoring and creating "SMART" communities and networks throughout the US, in partnership with Corbel Communications Industries, Motorola Solutions, Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., Securitas AB, the Ditch Witch Organization, and Dura-Line.

In addition, HWDC has partnered with a national P3 Foundation, and a preeminent global NYSE Financial services firm, which provides investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services to clients.

About Corbel Communications Industries

Corbel Communications is a full-service telecommunications company headquartered in New York, which has successfully designed and built some of the most advanced and complex telecommunications infrastructures for many of the largest Communications companies in the United States. Corbel Communications is the foremost authority on Microtrenching. In addition to Mount Vernon, Corbel is currently involved with projects in New York City, Westchester County, Connecticut, New Jersey, Austin, TX, San Antonio, TX, Dallas, TX, Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, Fullerton, CA, Irvine, CA, Louisville, KY, and Charlottesville, VA.

https://vimeo.com/316309698

Dura-Line is a leading international manufacturer and distributor of communication and energy cable, conduit, and pipes.

Mount Vernon New York

The City of Mount Vernon is a New York City inner ring suburb located just north of The Bronx and also bordered by the Villages of Pelham and Pelham Manor to the East, the Village of Bronxville and the Town of Eastchester to the North and the City of Yonkers to the West. The City is 4.4 square miles and is home to approximately 67,292 residents, making it the 8th largest city in New York State; the 2nd most densely populated city in New York State, and 11th most densely populated city (with a qualifying population over 50,00) in the United States. Given the City's location within the New York City Region and its transportation infrastructure, Mount Vernon is extremely accessible to all areas of the New York Metropolitan Region.

March 14, 2019,

Darnell Sutton Meets Washington DC Mayor Bowser regarding Opportunity Zones

https://hollywall.com/sutton-and-dc-mayor-bowser-meet-on-opportunity-zones/

March 27, 2019

President, Darnell Sutton attends Washington DC Mayor Bowsers Leveraging Opportunity Zones Expo

https://hollywall.com/54239-2/

April 5, 2019,

HWDC President Darnell Sutton with Corbel Communications Industries successfully perform Microtenching trial in Washington DC alongside of DC Officials

https://hollywall.com/54264-2/

January 24, 2019

HWDC attends US Conference of Mayors Winter Conference

https://hollywall.com/darnell-sutton-attends-unites-states-conference-of-mayors-winter-conference-2019/

April 9, 2019

HWDC President/CEO Darnell Sutton and Mount Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas and city officials meet to begin the engineering design of Mount Vernon's new Police Radios and Fiber Optic Network

https://hollywall.com/darnell-sutton-and-mount-vernon-mayor-with-mount-vernon-officials-survey-and-design-planning-police-radio-system-fiber-optic-network/

May 1, 2019,

Darnell Sutton, Pres/CEO of DC based Hollywall Development Company, LLC, (HWDC) Sponsored and co-hosted, with Corbel Communications Industries, http://corbelinc.com/clientsite/index.html, Duraline, (https://www.duraline.com), Crown Castle, (www.crowncastle.com), and other tech giants, the first ever annual Smart City & Technology Summit in Austin, Texas.

https://hollywall.com/dc-based-hollywall-development-company-llc-hwdc-teams-with-tech-giants-to-sponsor-smart-city-technology-summits-nationally/

Crown Castle, the nation's largest provider of communications infrastructure, political and technology leaders, vendors, and over 200 tech enthusiasts interacted, shared information, and learned the value of microtrenching, and how upgrading the communications systems in municipalities will bridge the digital divide, while making their cities safer places to work and live.

CEO, Darnell Sutton stated, "Our first ever Tech Summit was a huge success. We are already looking forward to hosting more of these valuable events in other municipalities. It was certainly a historical event where political and technology leaders, vendors, and tech enthusiasts were able to interact. I especially want to thank Austin, Texas Mayor, Stephen Adler, and Mt. Vernon, New York Mayor, Richard Thomas, for their participation. Both Mayors have launched efforts to upgrade and advance the level of their city's communications systems. By doing so, these municipalities are becoming Smart Cities, which will bridge the digital divide, while making them safer places to work and live."

Says Dan Urban, Vice President, Corbel Communications, a full-service telecommunications company and foremost authority on Microtrenching, "This is one of the few times that government, engineers, material suppliers, contractors, and equipment manufacturers have come together to learn under one roof." Mr. Urban continued, "Large companies from Crown Castle, Verizon, Extenet, AT&T, Hollywall…and many others, participated in the first Smart City & Technology Summit. These companies clearly recognize the cost effectiveness and faster speed to market that Microtrenching solutions have. The Smart City Technology Summits will allow better partnerships between all stakeholders in the 5G, Rural Broadband, and Smart City revolutions going on throughout the world."

Says Mt. Vernon, New York Mayor Richard Thomas, one of the Summit's featured speakers, "We are excited and honored to be one of the first municipalities embarking on this phenomenal opportunity to be SMART, CLEAN, and GREEN, and have become 'sister cities' (with Austin, Texas) on a mission to elevate our cities."

May 14, 2019

Darnell Sutton, Founder/Chairman of Washington, DC-based HWDC, joined the Mayor of Mt. Vernon, New York, Richard Thomas; honored guests; the Mount Vernon Industrial Development Agency; and, the Mount Vernon Department of Recreation, in celebrating "Mt. Vernon Rising," a celebration of the city's future and its attractiveness as a location for businesses, new residential development, and recreation.

Mayor Thomas, in association with HWDC, has just commenced a historic effort to upgrade and advance the level of Mt. Vernon's communications network and operational management services, using Microtrenching, thereby making Mt. Vernon one of the nation's new "Smart Cities."

At "Mt. Vernon Rising," HWDC, in partnership with industry leader Corbel Communications unveiled, for the first time, the Microtrencher, an ultra-modern, powerful, state-of-the-art, industry-first machine, which provides utility contractors a cost-effective, safe way for installing fiber-optic cable, as the City Begins to Upgrade its Communications Network and Operational Management Services.

About Hollywall Entertainment Inc.

Hollywall Entertainment Inc., https://hollywall.com/ is a multi-faceted construction/developer, media, entertainment, telecommunications, technology and broadcasting company and operates through one subsidiary, Hollywall Development Company, (HWDC) and seven divisions: Hollywall School, Hollywall Music, Hollywall TV, HW Productions, HW Networks, HWRadio, and HWDC Foundation.

Hollywall Entertainment is engaged in maximizing rights to its music, film, television, home videos and software game libraries. The company is developing a digital distribution and verification system to improve customer delivery, quality control and revenues for artists, writers, content developers, copyright owners and shareholders. Hollywall owns exclusive and non-exclusive rights to market, manufacture and distribute over 17,500 songs from Music Recording Masters. Hollywall's recorded music master rights consist of all the "Proprietary Rights," as outlined in its original contracts on file. The master recordings contains performances by such legends as Ray Charles, Ella Fitzgerald, The Jackson 5, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, The Bee Gees, Chicago, Platters, George Gershwin, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Who, Janis Joplin, Rolling Stones, Nat King Cole, John Lee Hooker, Willie Nelson, Rod Stewart, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Etta James, Aretha Franklin and other multiple platinum selling acts. The music master recordings include songs that have never been released in addition to songs that have been released by other record companies which hold similar licensing rights to market the songs.

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

202-827-2220

info@hollywall.com

SOURCE: Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

