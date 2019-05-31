Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a rising concern for US healthcare professionals, with the number of sufferers expected to shoot up to 27 million cases by 2030. In a bid to tackle this obesity-derived liver disease, the UK's fastest growing biotech company, Perspectum Diagnostics, has opened an office in Dallas, delivering access to the latest MRI technologies for clinicians and patients across the US.

Perspectum has developed an FDA-cleared, non-invasive, quantitative MRI-based service, LiverMultiScan, which can aid doctors in the diagnosis of liver disorders, such as NASH, with a safe, painless MRI scan.

Unhealthy eating and a sedentary lifestyle can induce fat build-up in the liver, which, if left untreated, can trigger inflammation and liver cell damage, or NASH. Approximately 1 in 3 Texans are at risk, making it a US epidemic.

Although this disease can be reversed with simple lifestyle changes, many NASH sufferers experience cirrhosis and liver failure, due to their condition being unaddressed. The early diagnosis and treatment of this condition is fast becoming a healthcare priority. The current gold standard in liver disease diagnosis is biopsy, an invasive procedure with risk of complications. Perspectum's technology will enable NASH to go beyond biopsies, which is of critical need as the first treatments for this condition will likely be approved next year.

"Early diagnosis is vital for ensuring patients are given help and advice to prevent the progression of liver disease. I'm excited that the launch of our Dallas office will ensure that LiverMultiScan will be available for the benefit of patients across, initially in Texas, then across the US," said Sir Michael Brady, Chairman.

James Hounsell, General Manager, commented on the development: "Dallas is a prime location from which to direct our efforts against NASH and other liver diseases in the US. Currently, most people with NASH are diagnosed with a liver biopsy once the disease has already progressed and they have symptoms. We now have the technology to find these people much earlier using a non-invasive test which gives doctors and patients the power to take action and a better chance of reversing their liver damage. We hope that we can make a difference to the number of NASH patients, not just in Texas, but throughout the US."

