Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Further Adjournment of Special Meeting of Class A Preferred Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) announced that the special meeting of Class A preferred shareholders held on May 31, 2019 to consider the amendment to the Company's articles to increase the limit on the number of Class A preferred shares that the Company is authorized to issue was convened and adjourned, without any business considered, in order to provide Class A preferred shareholders with a further opportunity to vote their Class A preferred shares in favour of the amendment.

The adjourned special meeting of the Company's Class A preferred shareholders will be held at 10:30 a.m. (Mountain time) on June 25, 2019 in the Assiniboine Boardroom at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, located at Suite 3500, Bankers Hall East Tower, 855 - 2nd Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta. Holders of Class A preferred shares as of the March 15, 2019 record date for the special meeting of Class A preferred shareholders may continue to vote their preferred shares in the same manner as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2019, which is available on the Company's website under "Investor Centre - Shareholder Information" at www.pembina.com.

If a Class A preferred shareholder has any questions or needs assistance completing their proxy or voting instruction form, please call Kingsdale Advisors at 1-877-657-5859 or email contactus@kingsdale.com.

