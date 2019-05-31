Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), the asset optimization software company, today announced that it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Chief Executive Officer, Antonio Pietri, will present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The Aspen Technology presentation is at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

Chief Executive Officer, Antonio Pietri, will present at the William Blair 2019 Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The Aspen Technology presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Chief Financial Officer, Karl Johnsen, will present at the Berenberg Design Software Conference 2019 in London. The Aspen Technology presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with machine learning. Our purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer, faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

