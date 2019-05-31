Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Celebrates New HQ with New Name - Independent Financial

McKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / Independent Bank, the McKinney-based financial services company with operations from the Gulf Coast of Texas to the Colorado Front Range, celebrated the opening of their new Corporate Headquarters and introduced their evolved corporate brand, Independent Financial.

Festivities included an open house, ribbon cutting and evening reception. Project partners, community members and city dignitaries celebrated the first national headquarters to open doors in the McKinney Corporate Center, Craig Ranch.

With the support of the City of McKinney and the McKinney Economic Development Corporation, the six-story, 165,000-sf facility boasts flexible, state-of-the-art workspace. Initially occupied by nearly 200 employees, the 10.4-acre parcel of land allows for a second phase of expansion. Building the new Corporate Headquarters closer to the Metroplex and DFW Airport supports recruiting and retention efforts. The building's angular design maximizes the natural landscape including a mature greenbelt and water feature.

The project team included developer, KDC; the integrated design firm, SmithGroup and general contractor Rogers-O'Brien Construction Company, LTD, which will pursue LEED Silver certification. View Dynamic Glass, a highly efficient, intelligent electrochromic window system automatically adjusts tint levels across glass panels as lighting patterns shift throughout the day. This reduces solar heat gain and eliminates the need for supplemental shading devices while reducing energy consumption.

Independent Financial, Dare to ask, What If.

Reflective of the Bank's diverse book of business, the new name, Independent Financial, and logo were revealed at Thursday's evening reception.

"Independent Financial marks the beginning of a new chapter in our 30-plus year story," explains President and CEO David Brooks. "By transitioning to Independent Financial, the organization is able to preserve the spirit and goodwill of our original name, while embracing opportunities to grow new markets and deliver a broadened array of products and services."

The identity change will apply to all Independent Bank banking offices and business lines. The company expects the transition to Independent Financial to begin this summer in the Colorado market. The new brand will be introduced to additional markets throughout the Bank's footprint through 2020.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston, Texas and the Colorado Front Range areas.

