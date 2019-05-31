CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / Sahara Energy Ltd. (TSXV-SAH) (the "Corporation") announces that effective May 29, 2019, Fan (Rose) Gong has resigned as a Director of the Corporation. The Corporation wishes to thank Ms. Gong for her contribution and services to the Corporation.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sahara Energy Ltd.

Panwen (Michelle) Gao, Chief Executive Officer

Or

Quanli (Samuel) Wang, Vice President

(403) 232-1359

samule@saharaenergy.ca

SOURCE: Sahara Energy Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547343/Sahara-Energy-Ltd-Announces-Resignation-of-Director