sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.05.2019 | 23:20
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Sahara Energy Ltd. Announces Resignation of Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / Sahara Energy Ltd. (TSXV-SAH) (the "Corporation") announces that effective May 29, 2019, Fan (Rose) Gong has resigned as a Director of the Corporation. The Corporation wishes to thank Ms. Gong for her contribution and services to the Corporation.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sahara Energy Ltd.
Panwen (Michelle) Gao, Chief Executive Officer
Or
Quanli (Samuel) Wang, Vice President
(403) 232-1359
samule@saharaenergy.ca

SOURCE: Sahara Energy Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/547343/Sahara-Energy-Ltd-Announces-Resignation-of-Director


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE