sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 01.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,975 Euro		-0,525
-2,14 %
WKN: 865114 ISIN: CA1363851017 Ticker-Symbol: CRC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,074
24,315
31.05.
24,115
24,225
31.05.
01.06.2019 | 01:53
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Provides an Update on the Impact of Alberta Forest Fires

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the protection and safety of our people and assets as the utmost priority, Canadian Natural Resources Limited ("Canadian Natural") is closely monitoring the wildfires in the Wabasca and Slave Lake, Alberta areas. In response to the wildfires, Canadian Natural completed on May 30, 2019 the evacuation of all 240 personnel in our Pelican Lake and Woodenhouse operations. Accordingly, Canadian Natural has completed the safe, temporary shut-in of approximately 65,000 bbl/d of crude oil production.

Canadian Natural personnel are working together with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry as well as local officials during their response to the wildfire. Canadian Natural is continuously monitoring the situation with officials, and we will provide a public update when operations can be re-started, once safe and permitted to do so.

We wish to thank our staff, firefighters and emergency responders for their tireless work in response to the wildfires. Our thoughts are with our employees, their families, and our neighbours in local communities during this challenging time.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)