MentionWorth Media: War Refugee to American Dream: The Sal Shakir story

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2019 / If you look at Sal Shakir's life today, you might be green with envy. Shakir, who co-founded National Cash Offer, along with 14 other thriving companies, has built an empire for himself and his family. Recently, Shakir got emotional when he was able to pay off his parents' mortgage. "My parents sacrificed so much for me. When I was 15 years old, they moved our family from Iraq to pursue a better life for us. Things were so tough… there were break ins, bombings, my father got shot and we were living in a constant war," said Shakir.

On a recent episode of the All In Entrepreneurs podcast, Shakir told his story of his family escaping the war, coming to America and starting from nothing. Shakir started off by working odd jobs making minimum wage just to try to help his family. He would go to school early, so he could leave earlier to work his job as a painter, plumber, door knocker, and anything he could to help his family. Shakir recalled the desperation his family went through.

"Things were so tough and my family was struggling, so I would do anything I could to help us get by. At one point we almost had to sell our house so I would work every job possible to help. I knew I had to do everything I could to make sure my family would never struggle again. Eventually, Shakir got into the business of selling and flipping cars. He built great relationships with wholesalers and the dealerships learning how to buy and sell cars. His first major entrepreneurial venture was opening his own car dealership. He was able to eventually able to save $3000 before using that to help his mother pay off her credit card bill, taking him back to nothing.

After months of more hard work, Shakir was able to purchase a property that had recently been damaged by a fire. He knew he was handy enough to fix the house himself, which was the beginning of his career in real estate. Eventually, after renting the home to tenants, he finally decided to sell the property.

Shortly after selling the property, he met his now business partner Carlos Reyes, who had become successful in wholesaling real estate. This industry was similar to what Shakir was already doing with his car dealership, and after just selling his first property, his entrepreneurial instincts told him he had to go for it.

Fast forward to today, Shakir is living the American dream as a successful entrepreneur. National Cash Offer is one of the largest real estate companies in the U.S. based in Phoenix, Arizona. He employs hundreds of people and many of those are his family members and closest friends.

"I just wanted to change the future for my family forever. I never wanted anybody in my family to suffer like we did, wondering where their next meal would come from and being constantly scared."

Although Shakir is now a multi-millionaire, he still lives a very normal life. He still wakes up and spends long hours in the office before going home to his family, and still lives a very simple, humble life. Sal Shakir has become another example of the American dream coming to fruition, but he never forgets where he came from.

