Gate.io Launches Startup Discount Offer, first project is Blockchain Data Storage Lambda

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2019 / Blockchain assets exchange platform, Gate.io has released 1st Startup Discount Offer, that aims to provide its VIP users with a discount in innovative and advanced projects. Users will have a higher purchase limit with more GT holdings.

Gate.io Startup will launch its first project with Lambda (LAMB) on June 3, UTC 4:00 - 6:00. Lambda is a safe, reliable and infinitely extendable decentralized storage network, whilst using data integrity and security verification as well as the operation of market-oriented storage transactions on the Lambda Chain consensus network, and provides the infinitely extensible data storage capacity for the new generation of value Internet.

In terms of technology, Lambda has realized and published the PoST space-time proof for the first time in the world. It has innovatively introduced the VRF+BFT consensus algorithm into the Lambda Chain consensus network, which has guaranteed the operation efficiency and reliability of the network and achieved numerous technical breakthroughs such as data integrity proof, multi-chain data collaborative storage, and cross-chain data management. Lambda supports dynamic data access, protects data privacy, and makes unremitting efforts for the great vision of "Return the data value to data owners."

With the mission of promoting the decentralized development of the Internet, Lambda aims to build the storage infrastructure for Internet 3.0. Lambda has successfully launched the testnet and over 120 PB worth data storage has been a pledge by storage miners, also many known institutions and individuals in crypto space to name few -Butterfly Capital, Huobi Pool, Star Chain Technology, Blockchain value investment community, Jidou Capital, Feiniao Community, Anrong Node, BISS, Star Fund, LAMB Pacific, SSS nodes, Meta Node, BCV Wallet, Wutong Community, Metropolis VC have shown interest and joined Lambda Global Partner Node election on BISS Exchange.

Lambda as a primary innovative startup project. Gate.io is willing to offer a special discount for GT users, comparing with the current market price of LAMB. This new release means traders will now have a special discount to make initial investments in early stage blockchain projects.

