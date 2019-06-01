Internet Marketing Company: How to Handle Your Car Insurance After a DUI

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2019 / Autoinsurancequotesave.com has launched a new blog post that explains how car insurance can be affected after a DUI conviction.

Drunk driving is one of the leading causes of the high number of fatalities that happen on the roads of the US. Drivers caught driving while they are drunk will have to face severe penalties. However, drivers can resume their normal lives after a DUI conviction and they will not have to face dire consequences, especially if it was their first conviction.

Drivers that were caught drunk driving can expect the following consequences:

Penalties. Depending on the state where the drunk driver was caught, the penalties he can face varies. The most common penalties are the suspension of the driver's license, fines, vehicle impoundment, jail time, community service, or an order to participate in alcohol-abuse programs.

DMV surcharge. In some states, drivers that have accumulated enough points for traffic violations will be required to pay a surcharge in order to keep their driving license.

. In some states, drivers that have accumulated enough points for traffic violations will be required to pay a surcharge in order to keep their driving license. Ignition interlock device . In several states, the judges can order for an ignition interlock device to be installed in the cars of multiple offenders. This device works like a breathalyzer and will not allow drunk drivers to start their vehicles.

. In several states, the judges can order for an ignition interlock device to be installed in the cars of multiple offenders. This device works like a breathalyzer and will not allow drunk drivers to start their vehicles. SR-22 . In many states, drivers that were caught drunk driving will be required to carry an SR-22 form that will prove the driver has car insurance. Not all insurance companies offer the SR-22 form.

. In many states, drivers that were caught drunk driving will be required to carry an SR-22 form that will prove the driver has car insurance. Not all insurance companies offer the SR-22 form. Drunk drivers can have their premiums increased or they can be dropped by their insurers. If an insurer drops a convicted drunk driver, then his chances to find other standard insurance providers are low. They should look for non-standard carriers that are specialized in dealing with high-risk drivers.

"Although drivers with a DUI conviction can face harsh penalties like hefty fines and jail time, they should resume their normal lives after a DUI conviction and try to overcome this situation," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

