This week in our 21st Austria weekly: The last week in May brought the ATX down 1,93 per cent, finishing May with nearly 10 per cent down and under 2900 points. At Christi Himmelfahrt (Thursday) trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange was possible for the first time on an Austrian public holiday. With this measure, the Vienna Stock Exchange increases the system availability and harmonizes the trading set-up with EU standards. News came from S Immo, Do&Co, Porr, UBM, Warimpex, Semperit, Marinomed, EVN, Immofinanz, Strabag and Agrana. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -1,93% to 2.897,45 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 5,52%. Up to now there were 57 days with a positive and 48 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 12,24% away, from the low 5,52% ....

