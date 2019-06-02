Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG, a globally active biopharmaceutical company with headquarters in Vienna, reached key strategic milestones in the first quarter 2019 and set the course for accelerated growth. Unlike conventional biotechnology companies, Marinomed is already generating revenues from the sale of products from its Carragelose® platform. Positive sales performance in several markets in the first quarter 2019 could not compensate for the temporarily weaker demand in two core markets, which profited from product launches in the prior year period. Revenues stood at Euro 0.75 mn, after Euro 0.92 mn in the first quarter 2018. The operating result (EBIT) was negative according to plan and amounted to Euro -2.63 mn, impacted by higher R&D expenses and one-time costs in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...