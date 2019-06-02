BAE Systems is a technology partner with robotic process automation (RPA) leader, UiPath, in developing suites of software robots that its customers can use to automate high-volume, repetitive business processes.

"RPAs fuel machine learning tools by feeding them high volumes of structured data necessary for it to begin learning and improving automatically, without being programmed," said Don DeSanto, director of strategic partnerships for the BAE Systems Intelligence Security sector. "Human-machine teaming is the future of technology, and RPAs serve as workforce multipliers that can be designed to automate many common tasks performed in organizations every day."

The tools allow human analysts to shift their attention to managing more critical challenges. As part of this partnership, BAE Systems is also working with UiPath to develop and embed new automation capabilities within its Advanced Analytics Lab. The Lab transforms large volumes of unstructured and semi-structured data into relevant and actionable intelligence for its customers. RPAs are capable of searching, sorting, and in some cases, processing large data sets to complete work that currently takes employees hours to complete.

"UiPath's RPA Platform is proven to deliver faster automation design and deployment than competitors, and most customers see a return on investment in as little as six months," said Jim Walker, Chief Technology Officer for the UiPath U.S. Federal business. "The technology is completely scalable and can be used at the server or enterprise levels, and can even be leveraged to enhance business operations occurring in the cloud."

BAE Systems is currently leveraging RPAs to drive process improvement with its customers to increase automation, reduce operating costs and create new efficiencies.

"We are transitioning RPA technology from traditional business processes to automate intelligence analysis workflows, aligning to major intelligence community augmented analytics initiatives," said Manish Parikh, chief technology officer of the BAE Systems Intelligence Security sector. "Working with UiPath, our analysts are laying the foundation on which future augmented analytics capabilities will be designed and integrated into government systems."

BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.

