External view of Phoenix Spaces 285 and Phoenix Aquila



HYDERABAD, INDIA, June 3, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) has announced that Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd. and Hitachi Lift India Pvt. Ltd. which is in charge of sales and maintenance service for elevators and escalators in India have been awarded a contract to supply a total of 106 elevator units by Phoenix Group for Phoenix Spaces 285 and Phoenix Aquila, which are large-scale office buildings to be constructed in Hyderabad, a major city in South India. This is the largest order for Hitachi group's elevators and escalators in India.The new installation market for elevators and escalators in India exceeds 50,000 units per year, making it the world's second largest market, with strong potential for continued steady growth. In January 2008, Hitachi established Hitachi Lift India and installed a large number of elevators and escalators for luxury apartments, hotels and office buildings, mainly in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.Hitachi Building Systems and Hitachi Lift India will deliver 72 elevators for the large-scale building complex Phoenix Spaces 285, located in a suburb of Hyderabad's financial district and scheduled for completion in February 2020. Hitachi Lift India will also deliver 34 elevators for Phoenix Aquilia, an office building located in the center of Hyderabad's financial district, which is scheduled to be completed in December 2019. Both sites will facilitate comfortable passenger transportation by adopting a destination floor reservation system which assigns an elevator immediately to passengers on registering destinations in the lobby and activates lighting to efficiently indicate the assigned elevator, and "Future Reference-Trajectory Control," a group control system aiming to minimize waiting by predicting future travel needs from learned operation patterns.Moving forward, Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems will globally supply safe, secure and comfortable elevators and escalators as well as services that help resolve customers' various issues in urban spaces to contribute to a sustainable society.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.