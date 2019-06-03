Presentation of SENS-111 phase 2 study protocol in Acute Unilateral Vestibulopathy (AUV)

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo, presented a poster at the "Société internationale d'Otoneurologie" (SIO) in Venice, Italy from May 30th to June 1st, 2019.

This poster entitled "A multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the efficacy and safety of 2 dose regimens of orally administered SENS-111 (100 mg and 200 mg) given during 4 days in patients suffering from Acute Unilateral Vestibulopathy (AUV)" covers the study design and assessments, the main inclusion and exclusion criteria and an update on the study progress.

Eighty-six patients have been enrolled in the study so far and, the results are expected, as already announced, at the end of 2019.

About Seliforant

Seliforant (formerly SENS-111) is the first representative candidate of the histamine type 4 receptor antagonist class to be tested for the symptomatic treatment of vertigo crises. Displaying a neuromodulation effect of the sensorineural inner ear cell function, Seliforant is a small molecule that can be taken orally or via a standard injection, and is currently in a separate Phase 2 clinical trial, being conducted in the United States, Europe, Israel and South Korea.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, vertigo and tinnitus. Our clinical-stage portfolio includes two phase 2 products: Seliforant (SENS-111) in acute unilateral vestibulopathy and Arazasetron (SENS-401) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). We have built a unique R&D technology platform to expand our understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear diseases enabling us to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. We also identify biomarkers to improve diagnosis and treatment of these underserved illnesses.

We are uniquely placed through our platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders; a significant global unmet need in medicine today.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

