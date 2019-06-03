Auction closing date is June 04, 2019. Order entry until 2019-06-04 15:30 EET. From May 15, 2019 NEO Finance AB shares (ISIN code LT0000132953) public offering auction is launched. The public offering auction closing date is June 04, 2019. The offered amount of shares - up to 796 178 newly-issued shares. Minimum share price - 3.14 EUR Minimum subscription amount - 15 shares. Order modification/cancellation - untill May 28, 2019 16:EET. Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system). Order book: NEOIPO. Settlement date June 07, 2019. All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the Auction by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Please see attached the Rules of NEO Finance AB subscription process. Detailed information about IPO: https://www.paskoluklubas.lt/ipo Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.