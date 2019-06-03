BONDUELLE: Bonduelle continues its development in Russia with the acquisition of a frozen vegetables plant

BONDUELLE

Villeneuve d'Ascq, France, June 03, 2019 - Press release





Acquisition of a frozen food factory in Russia

Bonduelle continues its development in Russia with the acquisition of a frozen vegetables plant





The Bonduelle Group announces that it has acquired the industrial assets of the LLC SHOCK frozen vegetable production company located in the Belgorod region (Russia).

A strong presence in Russia

Bonduelle is commercially present in the Russian market in canned and frozen food since the mid-1990s. Bonduelle established local production of canned vegetables in Russia in 2004 by building a plant in the Krasnodar region (south of Russia) and then by the acquisition of an existing plant in the same area in 2012. Bonduelle is operating 10,000 hectares of agricultural land to supply its production facilities.

With undisputed leadership in canned vegetables through Bonduelle and Globus brands, and a spontaneous awareness of the Bonduelle brand above 80%, the Group is strengthening its positions in Russia and the Community of Independent States (CIS).

An outstanding agricultural area

Located in a reputed agricultural region - temperate climate, particularly fertile soils (black central soil) - this industrial site will accelerate the development of the Bonduelle frozen activity in the above mentioned markets through a high quality production.

Frozen: a growing market in Russia

In recent years, the Russian frozen market has experienced significant growth supported by the Bonduelle Group through imports (mostly France and Poland). This market is benefiting from growing consumer interest in value-added ready-to-eat solutions. This investment will enable the Group to also be present on the mono-vegetable and simple mixes market segment, banned for import by embargo.

A gradual ramp up of the production capacity

This production site, which initial cost of acquisition and additional investments remain limited, will ensure an annual production from 6,000 to 10,000 tonnes of frozen vegetables within 3 years. About 50 permanent employees will work at the site and Bonduelle will partner with the local agricultural community, developing its know-how in environmentally friendly agricultural practices.









About Bonduelle

Bonduelle, a family business, was established in 1853. Its mission is to be the world reference in "well-living" through plant-based food. Prioritizing innovation and long-term vision, the group is diversifying its operations and geographical presence. Its vegetables, grown over more than 130,000 hectares all over the world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names and through various distribution channels and technologies. An expert in agro-industry with 55 industrial sites or owned agricultural production sites, Bonduelle produces quality products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers.

Bonduelle is listed on Euronext compartment A

Euronext indices: CAC MID & SMALL - CAC FOOD PRODUCERS - CAC ALL SHARES

Bonduelle is part of the Gaïa non-financial performance index and employee shareholder index (I.A.S.)

Code ISIN: FR0000063935 - Code Reuters: BOND.PA - Code Bloomberg: BON FP

Find out about the group's current events and news on Twitter @Bonduelle_Group, and its financial news on @BonduelleCFO





