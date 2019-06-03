sprite-preloader
03.06.2019
PR Newswire

St Mark Homes Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 31

3 June 2019

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Dividend Declaration

St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, is pleased to announce that it intends to pay an interim dividend of 5.5 pence per share, which equates to a total payment of approximately GBP 242,715.

The dividend will be paid on 25 June 2019 to shareholders who were registered on 11 June 2019. The ex-dividend date is 10 June 2019.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

St Mark Homes Plc
Sean Ryan, Finance DirectorTel: +44 (0) 20 8903 2442
seanryan@stmarkhomes.com
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Jon Isaacs / Nick MichaelsTel: +44 (0) 20 3772 0021
www.alfredhenry.com

