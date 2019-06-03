sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.06.2019 | 08:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re Admission of Bond to Vienna Exchange

Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re Admission of Bond to Vienna Exchange

PR Newswire

London, May 31

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC
("Lombard" or the "Company")

Admission of Bond to Vienna Exchange

Lombard Capital Plc is pleased to announce that LCP Financial Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Lombard Capital Plc) is listing its debt programme for up to £50m 4% Bonds 2022 on the Vienna Stock Exchange MTF (third market) with immediate effect today.

The placing process for this issue is under way.

The listing document in respect of the Bond can be found on the company's website at http://www.lombardcapitalplc.com/circulars

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick
Tel: 07718 883813

NEX Corporate Adviser:
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited
Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021


© 2019 PR Newswire