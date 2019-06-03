Lombard Capital PLC - Statement re Admission of Bond to Vienna Exchange

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Admission of Bond to Vienna Exchange

Lombard Capital Plc is pleased to announce that LCP Financial Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Lombard Capital Plc) is listing its debt programme for up to £50m 4% Bonds 2022 on the Vienna Stock Exchange MTF (third market) with immediate effect today.

The placing process for this issue is under way.

The listing document in respect of the Bond can be found on the company's website at http://www.lombardcapitalplc.com/circulars

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

NEX Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021