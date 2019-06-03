Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2019) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) ("PetroTal" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in Peru, announces that further to the Company's announcement on 31 May 2019, the Company confirms that following the issue of the Placing Shares (as defined in the 31 May 2019 announcement), the Company will have 671,074,324 Common Shares in issue and there are no shares held in treasury.

For the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the total number of voting rights in the Company is calculated as the number of outstanding Common Shares, less the Common Shares not able to be voted on due to restrictions applicable to certain holders which results in a total voting rights figure of 626,296,621. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

ENDS

CONTACT DETAILS:

PetroTal Corp.

Manuel (Manolo) Pablo Zúñiga-Pflücker (President and CEO)

Greg Smith (EVP and CFO)

Tel: +1 713 609 9101

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser)

James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer / Eric Allan

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7409 3494

GMP FirstEnergy

(Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright / Hugh Sanderson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7448 0200

Numis Securities Limited

(Joint Broker)

John Prior / Emily Morris

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Celicourt Communications

(Financial PR)

Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7520 9261

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45231