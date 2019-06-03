Company's IoT solutions for maritime and rail freight implemented by major global companies

Traxens, a company providing high-value data and services for the supply chain industry, announces today that it will be introducing its comprehensive solutions portfolio aimed at the maritime and rail freight industries at Transport Logistic (June 4-7, Munich).

Traxens' solutions provide comprehensive, precise and timely data about cargo by tracking wagons and smart containers in transit anywhere in the world through dedicated sensors, an Internet-of-Things network and a customized portal. Traxens' technology brings improved efficiency and security, greater transparency and enhanced asset utilization thanks to improved wagon, container and goods tracking, geolocalisation and ambient temperature monitoring.

The rail freight industry could enjoy the benefits of a number of rail projects Traxens has accomplished with partners. In co-operation with SNCF Logistics, Traxens has trialled a Digital Freight Train, where a number of smart wagons equipped with Traxens-boxes were successfully tracked on their way to European destinations as well as China. Accurate real-time data from the whole train led to improved efficiency as well as cost reductions.

In addition to this, Traxens also offers digital brake testing, which can bring up to thirty minutes time-saving on standard re-allocation processes, real-time alerts on the brake system and significantly reduced operational costs.

"Traxens' offering for rail freight was instrumental in bringing transparency to our operations for the digital future. A great example is the digital brake test, which brings us significant time savings at reallocation processes, improved cost and operational efficiency thanks to real-time monitoring of brake systems en route, as well as enhanced work conditions," said Marc Valette, innovation director, CFL multimodal.

Bertrand MINARY, Chief Innovation officer at Fret SNCF said: It is an absolute necessity to transport more goods via rail freight to preserve our planet. Improved efficiency and new services will convince customers to move more cargo on rail instead of road freight by 2030, as suggested by the European Rail Freight Forward initiative. In order to improve reliability, we worked together with Traxens on the Digital Freight Train. For SNCF Logistics, Traxens' unique, easy-to-implement, innovative, affordable and energy-efficient solution is simply the best to achieve that."

For the maritime sector, Traxens provides door-to-door data monitoring solutions for smart containers (both dry and reefers) and has already signed agreement with dozens of Beneficial Cargo Owners, such as Tesco Global.

"The Traxens unit has provided us with unprecedented insights into our container movements, supplier performance and landside operation. It has the potential to shape the way we can use reliable data driven insights to manage our end-to-end operation, take strategic action and ultimately reduce costs, waste and lead-times," said Peter Downs, Senior Logistics Performance Manager, Global Logistics at Tesco Global.

Traxens will be present at Booth A3.628 at Transport Logistic in Munich (4-7 June).

About Traxens

Traxens generates, collects, consolidates, enriches and transforms logistics asset data into actionable insight for its clients in the maritime, rail and supply chain industries.

The company's breakthrough Internet-of-Big-Things technology provides comprehensive, real-time information for managing logistics assets anywhere in the world. Traxens' solutions digitally transform multi-modal supply chains, enabling customers to reduce costs, optimize investments, comply with environmental regulations and deliver premium services to their customers. Traxens' IoT solution received the Frost Sullivan's Technology Leadership Award in 2019.

www.traxens.com

