Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Total Voting Rights 03-Jun-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") Total Voting Rights In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 May 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 413,219,398 Ordinary Shares of no par value. There are no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 413,219,398 and this number may be used as the denominator for the calculations by which shareholders will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company, under the Rules. Enquiries: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited - Dave Taylor 01481 735879 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: TVR TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 8894 EQS News ID: 817563 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8e0121c9f159f7e0b008c7db29683907&application_id=817563&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2019 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)