Stockholm, June 3, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Sensec Holding AB's shares (short name: SECS) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Sensec belongs to the industrial sector and is the 27th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Founded in 1982, Sensec is a security company offering a wide range of products and services, including X-ray equipment, metal detectors, drug and explosive detectors, radiation detectors, alarms and camera equipment. The company offers complete solutions for various types of security checks, including consulting, technical equipment as well as service and training. Sensec is headquartered in Arlandastad, Sweden. "Sensec was first founded in 1982 and today's listing is yet another step in our strategy to further grow our business," said Michael Pettersson, CEO of Sensec. "Our switch from NGM to Nasdaq First North will hopefully give us the effect we are looking for, in particular as we prepare for future acquisitions." "We welcome Sensec to Nasdaq First North, where it joins our strong industrial sector," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate Sensec on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the company with the increased visibility that a Nasdaq First North listing brings." Sensec Holding AB has appointed Erik Penser Bank AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North & Nasdaq First North Premier Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. Nasdaq First North Premier is a segment within Nasdaq First North, designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. Nasdaq First North Premier targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com