Thomas Langenickel, M.D. appointed to Chief Medical Officer as lead program ETH42 advances toward clinical trials

Ethris GmbH, a leader in mRNA-based therapeutics with specific expertise in pulmonary disease, announced today the expansion of the company's leadership team by the addition of Thomas Langenickel, M.D. in the role of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Langenickel joins Ethris from Novartis AG, where he was Executive Director and Head of Respiratory Profiling within the Translational Medicine Group.

"Thomas has a wealth of experience in guiding novel programs from discovery research into clinical development and beyond," stated Gita Dittmar, CEO of Ethris. "His leadership in translational medicine and deep experience in respiratory and cardiovascular disease indications make him a perfect fit for Ethris as we transition our lead program ETH42 for development activities."

During his tenure at Novartis, Dr. Langenickel led translational medicine activities in respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the areas of clinical research and development, drug profiling and regulatory submissions. Prior, he held positions of increasing responsibility in Discovery Medicine at Bristol Myers Squibb. He obtained his M.D. and Ph.D. at Humboldt University of Berlin, trained in Clinical Pharmacology and Internal Medicine/Cardiology at the Max-Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine and the Charité in Berlin, Germany and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute in Bethesda, USA.

"I am excited and very much looking forward to guide Ethris' first drug candidate into development and to support further activities to build a pipeline of transcript therapies for pulmonary disorders," commented Thomas Langenickel, new CMO of Ethris. "Within the very promising sector of mRNA-based therapeutics, Ethris stands out as a key player with unique technologies and capabilities to deliver these treatments into the respiratory system of the patient while also having significant potential in other indications."

Ethris is developing a portfolio of SNIM RNA therapies for genetic pulmonary diseases including respiratory ciliopathies. In addition, the company is researching SNIM RNA therapies for treatment of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis exclusively with AstraZeneca under a five-year collaboration.

About Ethris:

Ethris is paving a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins using its proprietary messenger RNA technology platform, which enables the discovery, design and development of transcript therapies that restore missing functions in patients' cells and tissues. Ethris is advancing transcript therapies to transform the treatment of disease. For more information, visit www.ethris.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005231/en/

Contacts:

Ethris GmbH

Dagmar Ackerknecht

+49-(0)89-8955-788 10

info@ethris.com

Media requests:

MacDougall

Mario Brkulj or Amanda Houlihan

+49 175 5711562 or +1 781-235-3060

ethris@macbiocom.com