Blue Trading Systems (BTS) today introduced an enhanced version of BTS Spark which includes a variety of key feature updates such as ways to manage queue positions, design new strategies and visualize order data.

BTS Spark, an algorithmic futures trading system designed from the ground up to provide unprecedented power, speed and reliability, was brought to market two years ago to address gaps in alternative offerings. Customer driven, the product was designed to help the trading community enhance their performance, sharpen their competitive edge and win in various market conditions. BTS Spark quickly gained momentum with an ultra-low latency and highly functional spreader as well as algo engine that includes API access, and an intuitive yet powerful front end interface.

BTS worked closely with several key trading groups, including some of the most talented and innovative traders in Chicago to identify the highest leveraged areas for enhancement. BTS Spark 2.0 appeals greatly to advanced proprietary traders striving to deploy their own low latency automated trading strategies and augment them with the use of BTS' new algo studio or the new high-speed C++ API.

"We believe that to be able to thrive in today's hyper-competitive markets, traders must be able to focus on implementing their own unique strategies without the distractions and expense that comes from having to implement the needed ecosystem," BTS Managing Partner, Pedro Pinto said. "With Spark 2.0 we made significant strides towards the goal of allowing traders to quickly develop and deploy their own strategies on top of a high-performance, robust, industry grade software infrastructure."

BTS Spark 2.0 is now available for BTS customers. If you are interested in learning more about, we invite you to email sales@bluetradesys.com

If you are interested in learning more about BTS Spark, please visit www.bluetradingsystems.com.

About Blue Trading Systems

Blue Trading Systems builds practical, efficient solutions to complex problems presented by today's capital markets, offering high-performance, robust trading platforms for sophisticated derivatives traders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005242/en/

Contacts:

For Sales Inquiries:

Brian Muhr

Blue Trading Systems

312-283-4331

For Media Inquiries:

Melissa Souto

melissa@thetitleconnections.com

312-898-1275