Vectra Chose Teleste as a Vendor of Optical Nodes for a Network Upgrade in Poland

TURKU, Finland, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste has been selected as a vendor of optical nodes for Vectra, a leading telecommunication operator in Poland. The frame agreement between the companies consists of more than 1000 of Teleste's E8 1.2 GHz optical nodes, which will be delivered to Vectra by the end of Q1 2020.

Vectra is the second largest telecommunication operator in Poland with a cable network of almost 2 800 000 homes passed. The company offers its customers with services including cable television, broadband internet access - fixed and mobile - as well as fixed and mobile telephony. With Teleste's E8 node, Vectra is upgrading its cable infrastructure to DOCSIS 3.1 data transmission capacity in order to guarantee the future availability of services such as high-speed internet, VOD and online TV for their subscribers.

"With their high product quality and proven track record as a vendor of DOCSIS 3.1-compliant network products, Teleste was able to meet the requirements of our network upgrade. We trust that the combination of high performance and user-friendly features of their E8 node helps us transform our network in a reliable and future-proof manner",stated Bartlomiej Irzynski, CTO of Vectra.

Supporting DOCSIS 3.1 frequencies, Teleste's E8 is a compact optical node platform offering advanced technical features, outstanding performance and innovative, yet practical functionalities. The node features, for example, a universal control that ensures its optimal performance by automatically aligning gains and levels of amplifier stages.

"We are pleased to support Vectra in the development of their cable infrastructure. In the highly competitive cable market, excellent product quality is certainly one of the major prerequisites for meeting consumers' demand for more and more internet speed and increased service reliability", stated Rami Kimari, vice president of HFC Networks for Teleste.

Besides optimal performance, the E8 node helps operators cut down operational costs over time by automatically ensuring correct alignment and reducing consumption of power through the innovative power save technology. Another practical feature in the E8 is the lid that can be opened from either side or removed altogether, thus making the node user-friendly and easy to install in various spaces. Please check out how it works and learn more about the node by watching our product presentation.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-2605-611

Email: mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2018, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 250 million and on average it had approximately 1400 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/vectra-chose-teleste-as-a-vendor-of-optical-nodes-for-a-network-upgrade-in-poland,c2828165