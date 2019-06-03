sprite-preloader
Cargotec Corporation: Suspected aggravated fraud in Cargotec's MacGregor business area - police preliminary investigation ongoing

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 3 JUNE 2019 AT 10.10 AM (EEST)
Suspected aggravated fraud in Cargotec's MacGregor business area - police preliminary investigation ongoing
Cargotec confirms that the National Bureau of Investigation in Finland has initiated a preliminary investigation about a suspected aggravated fraud in connection with its MacGregor business area. The National Bureau of Investigation issued a statement about the case earlier today (in Finnish only). Cargotec detected the suspected financial fraud during an internal review and made an investigation request to the Finnish authorities. The suspected misconduct does not have an impact on Cargotec's financial result.
Cargotec has a zero tolerance policy for misconduct, and is fully supporting the authorities in their investigations. Due to the incompleteness of the preliminary investigation, no further information will be issued at this point. Neither MacGregor or Cargotec are suspected of criminal actions.
Cargotec, corporate communications:
Telephone number +358 400 971 842 or +358 40 570 1878
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)