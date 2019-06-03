Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest announces improved commercial terms for tranche B of PXF-2017 credit agreement 03-Jun-2019 / 10:21 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest announces improved commercial terms for tranche B of PXF-2017 credit agreement Moscow, Russia - 3 June 2019 - Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, announces that it has improved the commercial terms for tranche B of its pre-export finance facility ("PXF-2017"), signed in 2017. The addition agreement constitutes a significant decrease in the interest rate margin linked to LIBOR for tranche B, which is in the amount of USD 250 mn and has a maturity period of 2022-2024. It is expected that the changes to the credit agreement will come into force after the fulfilment of a range of standard conditions precedent. # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is controlled by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 8927 EQS News ID: 818275 End of Announcement EQS News Service

