Transfer Pharma Signs Partnership Agreement With Equashield to Provide Closed System Transfer Devices to Increase Hospital Safety in Romania

Equashield is the first to introduce CSTDs to Romania, helping protect healthcare workers in light of increased demand for chemotherapy drugs

PORT WASHINGTON, New York, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equashield (http://www.equashield.com), a leading provider of Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs) for hazardous drugs, announced today an exclusive partnership with Transfer Pharma to introduce the first ever manual and automated CSTD solutions to Romania for the safe compounding and administration of hazardous drugs.

Over the past 15 years, Romania has worked towards improving worker safety and has established multiple government resolutions, starting with implementation of EU directive 37 / 2004 in HG 1.093 / 2006 and most recently implementing resolution HG 444 / 2019.

"The demand for chemotherapy drugs within Romania has risen, with over 120,000 patients currently needing cancer care," said Constantin Jelescu, CEO and Founder of Transfer Pharma Solutions. "After years of advocating to improve legislation for health worker safety, Romanian caregivers can now use advanced CSTD solutions to provide care while simultaneously protecting themselves from harmful drug contamination and exposure."

"Constantin's 20+ years of experience in the medical device sector coupled with his deep knowledge of Romanian and European health requirements has proven to be invaluable," said Adi Shor, VP of Sales ROW for Equashield. "We are excited to be the first providers of CSTDs in Romania and believe that Equashield's CSTDs will play an integral role in reducing risk of hazardous drug contamination and exposure within Romanian health facilities."

Transfer Pharma has started providing Romanian health facilities with Equashield's CSTDs, beginning with the Emergency Military Hospital Dr. Constantin Papilian Cluj Napoca.

About Equashield

Equashield is a leading provider of manual and automated solutions for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs. Equashield's product suite includes EQUASHIELD II, its flagship Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD), and EQUASHIELD Pro, the first ever closed system-enabled Automated Pharmacy Compounding System. Equashield's CSTD is clinically-proven to protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. EQUASHIELD II covers more routes of exposure than alternative systems and has passed the proposed 2015 alcohol vapor containment protocol from NIOSH, confirming that it can contain the harshest vapors & emissions. Studies have shown Equashield's CSTD as faster to deploy and easier to use than competing systems. Used by hundreds of hospitals and clinics around the world, EQUASHIELD II is CE marked and substantiated by the FDA for preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days.

For more information: http://www.equashield.com

Follow Equashield on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Finn Partners for Equashield

Nicole Grubner

nicole.grubner@finnpartners.com

@nicolegrubner

+1-929-222-8011