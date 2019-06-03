The Portuguese utility is seeking permission to deploy a 4 MW floating solar plant at the Alqueva water reservoir in southern Portugal. The solar array will feature around 10,000 PERC half-cell solar modules, mounted on floating structures supplied by France's Ciel&Terre.Portugal's Alentejo Regional Coordination and Development Commission (CCDR-A) has publicly released an environmental impact assessment for a 4 MW floating PV project that EDP-Gestão da Produção de Energia, S.A. - a unit of Portuguese power utility EDP - aims to develop at the Alqueva Dam on the River Guadiana, along the border ...

