03.06.2019 | 10:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per May 31, 2019

On May 31, 2019, net asset value was SEK 224 per share.

The closing price on May 31, 2019, was SEK 195.80 for the Class A shares and SEK 191.70 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, June 3, 2019

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment

  • Substansvarde_190603_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f0042d54-bae3-4836-ba6b-bf37224bcd53)

