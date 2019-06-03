sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,826 Euro		+0,115
+3,10 %
WKN: 766464 ISIN: US09060J1060 Ticker-Symbol: BD5 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,762
3,955
11:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC
BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC3,826+3,10 %
BIOPHARMA CREDIT PLC0,885-0,56 %