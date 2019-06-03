BioPharma Credit (BPCR) recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to provide a US$80m senior secured loan to BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI), a Nasdaq-listed commercial-stage pharma company. BDSI's main assets include Belbuca, an FDA-approved partial opioid agonist classified as a Schedule III drug, as well as Symproic, an FDA-approved drug for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC). This agreement represents BPCR's first investment this year. Moreover, it invested US$25m in BDSI's recent share issue, which constitutes BPCR's first equity investment since inception. We estimate that BPCR still has around US$500m in uncommitted cash available for further deals.

