In a trading update Regional REIT (RGL) says that the regional office and light industrial markets in which it operates remain robust, with strong occupier demand for its assets, and that it is trading in line with management expectations for the year. These expectations include a return to full dividend cover, and the company has declared a Q119 DPS of 1.90p per share, a 3% increase, maintaining its position as one of the highest yielding stocks in the sector.

