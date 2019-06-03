FY19 was a mixed year for Renewi with variable portfolio performances and two particular external challenges faced (at ATM and Derby). Despite this, the company still delivered profitability in line with the prior year. Net debt reduction and operational improvements will be key focus areas for FY20 and beyond and these remain key near-term sentiment drivers in our view. The share price has started to recover over the last couple of months although the rating suggests this has further to go.

