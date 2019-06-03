Companies can apply to have the fund cover up to 25% of the cost of renewable energy projects, as well as energy-efficiency and e-mobility initiatives.The government of Canada has launched a new C$150 million ($110.95 million) incentive program, the Climate Action Incentive Fund (CAIF), to help fight climate change, the federal minister of environment and climate change announced last week. The program is designed to support small- and medium-sized enterprises in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick, all of which have established provincial-level schemes to put a price on pollution. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...