PR Newswire

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report on NSM

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report on NSM

PR Newswire

London, June 3

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 March 2019.

Electronic copies of the Company's Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 March 2019 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and on the Invesco website: http://www.invesco.co.uk/pigit.

Hard copies of the annual report will be posted to shareholders shortly and can be requested from the Company Secretary at the Company's correspondence address, 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY.

.

Paul Griggs for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary

3 June 2019


