EcoVista PLC (EVTP) INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 28th February 2019 03-Jun-2019 / 09:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 June 2019 ECOVISTA PLC INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 28th February 2019 Chairman's statement I have great pleasure in announcing the Company's interim results. The unaudited financial results for the 6 months to 28th February 2019 show a loss of GBP 202,492 (12 months ended 31st August 2018: GBP238,454). CASH FLOW AND FUNDING Cash in hand at 28th February 2019 of GBP418,537, which, under analysis adequately covers routine running expenses. OUTLOOK The continuing delay to the outcome of Brexit has seen the housing market slow down across the country. The local market to the Company's headquarters is holding up well, although valuers are downgrading future values which is making traditional bank funding much more difficult. The building of the 5 bedroom, 4,500sq. ft. property at 100 Rye Street has now finished and will be marketed at GBP1,750,000 from the beginning of June. The Company has an 80% investment in Start Hill Limited which owns a 4 bedroom detached property, near to Stansted Airport. This property is currently let on an assured short-term tenancy and the Board are confident that planning will be granted for at least 7 new homes on this site. The neighbouring property and land has been granted permission for 9 new homes. We are currently seeking to raise funds in order to purchase this site and build out the planning permission that we have been granted. The Company continues to support its interest in Cignella Srl. We will continue to look at any opportunities to secure further funding in order to exercise our option on Cignella Srl. The Directors are actively seeking further inward investment, with current deal flow far outweighing the access to capital. A number of investors seem to be waiting for the outcome of Brexit before making any investment decisions. David Barnett Chairman The directors of Ecovista accept responsibility for this announcement. For further information: ECOVISTA Plc Tel: +44 (0) 1279 654151 NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA Ecovista Plc Consolidated Income Statement For the period ended 28 February 2019 Period Year to to 28 31 February August 2019 2018 Continuing operations GBP GBP Turnover 8,700 17,400 Cost of sales - - Gross profit 8,700 17,400 Administrative expenses (148,629 (190,61 ) 4) Operating loss (139,929 (173,21 ) 4) Financial expense (62,543) (65,240 ) Loss before tax (202,472 (238,45 ) 4) Taxation - - Loss for the year from (202,472 (238,45 continuing operations ) 4) Loss for the financial year attributable to: Non-controlling (238) (7,544) interest Equity shareholders of the company (202,234 (230,91 ) 0) (202,472 (238,45 ) 4) Other Comprehensive Income: Revaluation of property - 142,075 Total Comprehensive (202,472 (96,379 Loss for the Year ) ) Loss/ total comprehensive income for the financial year attributable to: Non-controlling (238) (7,544) interest Equity shareholders of the company (202,234 (88,835 ) ) (202,472 (96,379 ) ) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company Basic earnings per (0.0037) (0.005) share (pence) Ecovista Plc Statements of Financial Position As At 28 February 2019 Interim Six Financial Interim Six Month Period Statements Month Period Ended 28 Year Ended 31 Ended 28 February 2019 August 2018 February 2018 GBP GBP GBP Fixed assets Property, plant and 2,275,341 2,107,090 1,733,529 equipment Investments 504,415 508,616 270,738 2,779,756 2,615,706 2,004,267 Current assets Debtors 8,563 5,545 111,175 Prepayments 27,470 4,078 3,460 Cash at bank and in 418,537 75,637 73,960 hand 454,570 85,260 188,594 Creditors: amounts (116,065) (365,131) (109,876) falling due within one year Net current 338,505 (279,871) 78,718 (liabilities) / assets Total assets less 3,118,261 2,335,835 2,082,985 current liabilities Creditors: amounts (1,929,999) (944,862) (879,930) falling due after more than one year Net assets 1,188,262 1,390,973 1,203,055 Capital and reserves Called up share 181,760 181,760 173,210 capital Share premium 2,918,687 2,918,687 2,683,045 account Revaluation reserve 142,075 142,075 - Equity reserve 74,710 74,710 14,552 Profit and loss (2,121,188) (1,918,715) (1,694,085) account Equity attributed to 1,196,044 1,398,517 1,176,722 Parent Non-controlling (7,782) (7,544) 26,333 interest Shareholders' Funds 1,188,262 1,390,973 1,203,055 The directors of Ecovista Limited accept responsibility for this announcement. 