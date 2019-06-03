Foreign Friends Talk about "Desirable Life in Xiamen" as part of FriendsInXiamen Campaign

XIAMEN, China, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the turn of April and May, China (Xiamen) International Leisure Tourism Expo 2019 was held. Taking this opportunity, Xiamen's overseas new media platforms worked together to launch FriendsInXiamen to promote Xiamen's culture and tourism to foreign fans of the city.

Foreigners who have long lived in Xiamen discussed their life here. The activity sought to leverage the influence of Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) and help foreigners' friends know more about the appeal and cultural charm of Xiamen, known as "Garden on the Sea, Gateway to Southeast China". Meanwhile, Facebook live streaming, Vlog video, Twitter and Instagram were also used to spread foreign friends' life stories in Xiamen worldwide. Xiamen Culture and Tourism Bureau launched the topic FriendsInXiamen at @VisitXiamen Facebook and other platforms, which also added to the appeal of Xiamen to foreign fans.

The activity became an online spotlight among overseas communities. The click rate of Facebook live streaming and Vlog video reached 20 million, together with over 150 thousand times of interaction and more than 100 thousand views. The amazing transmission effect of "Friends" enhanced the visibility of Xiamen's culture and tourism.

FriendsInXiamen is a new endeavor of Xiamen Culture and Tourism Bureau in promoting the city's image and brand internationalization. Foreigners living here have participated in Xiamen International Leisure Tourism Expo 2019 and experienced local leisure tourism products. Therefore, they are capable of describing the charm of Xiamen as a livable, beautiful city, thus enhancing Xiamen's image as "Garden on the Sea, Gateway to Southeast China" and helping individuals abroad know more about the city of diverse culture and "desirable life in Xiamen".