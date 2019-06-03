Corteva Agriscience Completes Separation from DowDuPont to Form Leading, Independent, Global Pure-Play Agriculture Company

- New company is global leader in two large, attractive markets - seed and crop protection - underpinned by expanding digital capabilities

- Begins regular way trading under "CTVA" ticker symbol

WILMINGTON, Deleware, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) successfully completed its separation from DowDuPont, becoming a leading, global pure-play agriculture company that offers the complete solutions farmers need to maximize yield and profitability. Corteva Agriscience launches today with global scale and a balanced offering across seed and crop protection, underpinned by expanding digital capabilities and powered by the broadest and most productive innovation pipeline in the industry.

The distribution of Corteva common stock was completed on June 1, with each DowDuPont stockholder of record receiving 1 share of Corteva common stock for every 3 shares of DowDuPont common stock held as of the close of business on May 24, 2019. DowDuPont stockholders will also receive cash in lieu of any fractional Corteva shares. Corteva common stock begins trading today on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under its new ticker symbol "CTVA".

"Today marks the launch of a new kind of agriculture company, well positioned to compete and win by providing farmers the complete solution they need for sustainable, long-term growth and improved profitability," said Jim Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Corteva Agriscience. "As a global leader in the combined $100 billion seed and crop protection market, Corteva Agriscience has the most robust pipeline in the industry, a world-class innovation engine, and advantaged routes to market that provide us with unparalleled customer relationships - all of which will fuel our growth as an independent company and drive value for stockholders. Our more than 21,000 dedicated employees are committed to fulfilling our purpose to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come."

With a presence in more than 140 countries, Corteva Agriscience generated $14 billion in net sales in 2018. The Company has more than 150 research and development facilities and more than 65 active ingredients.

"As a new, independent agriculture company, we are intently focused on disciplined investment in innovation to deliver above market organic revenue growth and improve Return On Invested Capital," said Greg Friedman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Corteva Agriscience. "We are on schedule on our commitment to achieve $1.2 billion in cost synergies by 2021, and we are confident in our plan to expand margins. Equally important, we are committed to returning significant capital to stockholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases."

The new Company's name, Corteva Agriscience (kohr-'teh-vah), is derived from words meaning "heart" and "nature." The branding acknowledges the Company's history while looking forward to its commitment to enhancing farmer productivity as well as the health and well-being of the consumers they serve. The Company is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware with Global Business Centers in Johnston, Iowa and Indianapolis, Indiana and five regional offices in Calgary, Canada; Johannesburg, South Africa; Geneva, Switzerland; Singapore; and Alphaville, Brazil.

More information about Corteva Agriscience is available on its new Investor Relations website: www.corteva.com/investors.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva Agriscience provides farmers around the world with the most complete input portfolio in the industry to enable them to maximize yield and profitability - including some of the most recognized brands in agriculture: Pioneer, Granular, Brevant seeds, as well as award-winning Crop Protection products - while bringing new products to market through its robust pipeline of active chemistry and technologies. The company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

