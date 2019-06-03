Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Directorate Change

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Yorkshire Water Services Limited announces Director Appointment

Yorkshire Water today announces that Andrew Merrick has been appointed as an independent non-executive director to the board of Yorkshire Water Services Limited, with effect from

1 June 2019.

Andrew will shortly be retiring from Irwin Mitchell Solicitors where he is currently the Group's Chief Financial Officer, having previously worked as Group Finance Director for Dart Group Plc and as Director of Finance for Bradford & Bingley plc.

He also sits on the board of the Market Harborough Building Society and previously sat on the Board of Incommunities, a Bradford-based social housing provider, where he chaired the audit committee.

Andrew brings considerable financial experience and expertise to the board, as well as strong connections with the Yorkshire region.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Anthony Rabin, Chairman, commented, "I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the board. His skill-set will add further strength to the board and I am confident that he will make a substantial contribution to our ongoing success".

For further information, please contact:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

WESTERN HOUSE

HALIFAX ROAD

BRADFORD, BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary